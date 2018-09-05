Register
22:52 GMT +305 September 2018
    In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of The Promise at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles

    Kim Kardashian at White House Again to Argue for Drug Conviction Clemency

    Society
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian appears to be making progress on her criminal justice reform endeavors.

    According to multiple reports, Kardashian is already working on releasing a second nonviolent drug felon convict, Chris Young, from prison. Young received life in prison after receiving three strikes in drug charge cases. 

    Trump Meets With Supporters in Pensilvania
    Twitter Won't Grant Donald Trump Immunity

    In a Wednesday episode of the podcast "Wrongful Conviction," hosted by Jason Flom, Kardashian said, "I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life, who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting with us to get [Young] out."

    "It gave me such hope. It was a mandatory sentence that he had to deliver, and [the judge] knew it was so wrong."

    "It's scary when you have a minor drug charge, but then you get life and you're stuck in this crazy maximum security prison with murderers and people [like that]," she said. "It's a completely different environment than the environment that he's so used to."

    According to a Wednesday report by Page Six, Kardashian was at the White House Wednesday to discuss Young's case, and an unidentified White House official also confirmed to CNN that Kardashian was at the White House Wednesday morning to discuss clemency issues with officials and other advocates for prison reform. However, she is not expected to meet with US President Donald Trump, according to the official. 

    Kim Kardashian
    Kim Meme: Twitter Chewing Over Kardashian's New Saucy Half-Nude Snapshot (PHOTOS)

    In May, 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville, after Trump commuted her sentence following an in-person plea by Kardashian.

    An official statement said that Johnson "has accepted responsibility for her past behavior" and was working hard on her rehabilitation. Kardashian met the news as the "best ever," Sputnik reported at the time.

    "While this administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, commenting on the news.

    Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997. Her appeals for a sentence reduction were opposed by federal prosecutors on the basis of federal laws that prohibit such reductions when large quantities of drugs are involved, Sputnik reported in June.

    News

    Votre message a été envoyé!
