‘It Was Huge': UK Woman Caught Defecating in Homeowner's Garden (VIDEO)

A woman in Cheltenham, England, triggered a police investigation this weekend after a surveillance camera captured the moment she used a homeowner's garden as a restroom.

Surveillance footage shows an unidentified woman sporting black jeans and a camo jacket wobbling around a bright yellow car and into the back end of the garden of a Cheltenham home Sunday. Moments later, she emerges and walks away in smooth criminal-esque fashion.

​Although students Hannah Lawton and Harris Stovell noticed the woman acting suspiciously outside their residence, they both decided to wait until she'd gone before checking out the scene. Once they came outside, the pair were met with a terrible smell and a shocking surprise.

"The woman took a look at the front door as if she was looking to get into the back garden, then she went around the back for a couple of minutes," Lawton told Gloucestershire Live. "We went outside to see what she may have been up to, and when we opened the door, the smell hit us. "

Besides the overwhelming amount of flies congregating on the turd, the pair told the outlet that they were even more shocked by the fact that the woman had brought toilet paper with her for the deed.

"It was huge… they must have been keeping that in for days," Lawton added, stressing that she was still unsure how to process the whole situation. "I did not know whether to laugh, cry or be angry."

According to Gloucestershire Live, the property that Lawton and Stovell rent out is equipped with a CCTV sensor, allowing the home's surveillance devices to power on whenever anyone approaches.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the matter to call Gloucestershire Police.