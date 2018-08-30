US Fisherman Catches Ultra Rare 'Ghost Lobster' (PHOTOS)

The rare genetic mutation renders the shell of lobsters transparent, making all of its internal organs visible. The odds of catching it are close to zero.

Mike Billings, a fisherman from the US, has published photos of his most recent and unusual catch — a "ghost lobster," a peculiar crustacean with an almost completely transparent shell that he caught close to Stonington, Connecticut. The transparency of the lobster's shell can be explained by a rare genetic condition — Leucism, which causes the crustacean's shell to lose pigmentation.

According to Billings, such lobsters are extremely rare, as the chances of catching one are 1 to 100 million. The fisherman released the lobster, as it was too small to keep.

This is not the first time that Billings has caught a rare type of lobster, as in 2014 he found one with a blue claw.