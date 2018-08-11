A4 Alchemy: Turkish Cops Nab Nigerian Who Said He Could Turn Paper Into Dollars

The suspect, who was identified as Samsoon Bello, was arrested in Istanbul's touristy Beyoglu district after police officers were tipped off.

Police in Istanbul have detained a Nigerian national who did not think twice before claiming that he could turn blank paper into US dollars, according to the Turkish daily Hurriyet.

In his failed attempt to defraud an array of hotel owners, the suspect, who has already been identified as Samsoon Bello, asked for an advance fee when vowing to make dollars from ordinary paper thanks to a special chemical solution that he claimed to have.

Earlier, local media reported that Belo was accused of making fake dollars and that he had been conditionally released pending a trial.