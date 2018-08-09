'I Want to Fight UFC Fighter': YouTuber Logan Paul Calls Out Ex-Wrestler CM Punk

The fighter that the blogger picked has only recently started his UFC career, although without much of success.

Famous YouTube blogger Logan Paul has expressed his readiness to test himself in the realm of MMA, saying in an interview with TMZ Sports that he wants to face a UFC fighter in the ring.

"I want to fight a UFC fighter. I've wrestled my whole life. I've done athletics my whole life," Paul said.

When asked about which UFC fighter he would call out, Paul mentioned CM Punk — a famous wrestler who finished his career in WWE in 2014. 39-year-old CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, signed up for UFC fights the same year that he left wrestling, but has not been especially successful, as he has lost two fights and won none so far.

Logan Paul was a wrestler during in his high school days in Ohio. TMZ reports, its citing own anonymous sources, that he was "pretty good in the ring."