04:05 GMT +307 August 2018
    (File) Republican presidential candidate frontrunner Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in seen, September 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star May Get Removed

    US President Donald Trump may soon be stripped of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, if members of the West Hollywood City Council vote to do so on Monday night.

    According to council documents, Trump's treatment of women is among the various reasons cited by those in favor of the move.

    "The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state and country," the agenda item for Monday's meeting states.

    Brawl breaks out at US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
    © screenshot/Austen Fletcher
    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    "Starting with the 2016 presidential election, a number of disturbing instances concerning Mr. Trump's treatment of women came to light, including the ‘Access Hollywood' tape where Mr. Trump is heard making disparaging remarks about women, multiple allegations of abuse and efforts to cover up those instances, as well as continued derogatory remarks regarding women," the document further states.

    Other cited reasons include the Trump administration's decision to separate children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, denial of climate change, treatment of transgender individuals and plans to divert funds away from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program meant to cover child detainment costs associated with the current US immigration policy.

    Trump's inability to "hold Russia accountable for its crimes" regarding the 2016 presidential election was also tossed in as another reason for the star's removal. Russia has repeatedly denied any and all allegations that it interfered in the election.

    Trump's star, which was unveiled in 2007, was given to the 72-year-old for his work as the producer of the "Miss Universe Pageant."

    Since 45 took office, the star has been vandalized several times and completely destroyed twice. The most recent incident took place a few weeks ago when 24-year-old Austin Clay took a pickaxe to it. He was later booked for felony vandalism and given a $20,000 bail.

    Men dressed up in knee-length coats and fur-trimmed hats held a Russian flag next to Trump's star after vandals repeatedly destroyed it as a means to achieve their 15 minutes of fame.

    ​According to TMZ, James Otis, who destroyed the Trump star with a sledgehammer in 2016, posted Clay's bail.

