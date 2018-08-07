Elderly Men Missing From Nursing Home Found at Heavy Metal Concert

Two elderly men managed to escape a nursing home in Germany to attend the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany over the weekend.

According to the Itzehoe police department, the pair was eventually found in the early hours of Saturday morning at the festival in the town of Wacken after the retirement home in Dithmarscher in the rural district in Schleswig-Holstein in Germany reported the men missing.v

The men had traveled about 25 miles to rock out at Wacken Open Air, a festival that took place from August 2 to August 4. Peter Berndt, a spokesperson for the Itzehoe police department, told The Washington Post Monday that the two made it to the festival by a combination of foot and public transportation.

The men, whose names were not revealed by authorities, were located "disoriented and dazed" at the festival at 3 a.m. Saturday.

"They were then taken to the medical tent on the festival site and were sent back by taxi at around 6:30 a.m.," Berndt told The Washington Post Monday. "We had to explain to them why they had to go home — but in the end, they went back voluntarily."

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld recently told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk. "The care home quickly organized a return transport after police picked them up."

According to the festival's Facebook page, Wacken Open Air, which refers to itself as "the Metal Mecca," draws around 75,000 metalheads from all over the world every year. Some of the headlining acts this year included Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed and In Flames.