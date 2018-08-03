Employees Punched, Pepper-Sprayed as Patrons Steal From Salon (VIDEO)

Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are on the hunt for three suspects, one man and two women, who assaulted two employees after they tried to stop the trio from stealing wigs from a Silver Spring beauty store last week.

The incident took place July 27 at approximately 6:49 p.m. local time at Esther's Beauty Salon/Supplies.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows two members of the group making their way to the door as the third accomplice pulls a wig off of a mannequin. Taking note of what was happening, a male employee quickly blocks the group from exiting by standing in front of the doors. A female employee sporting a light green shirt then jumps into the scene and tries to get the wig back.

Within seconds, mayhem ensues.

​Two of the robbers zero in on the male employee, repeatedly trying to push him away as he continues to block the exit, while the third robber, still tightly holding onto the recently snatched wig, kicks his leg at the female employee. Things then heat up as one of the robbers, who is wearing a dark green shirt, pulls out a can of pepper spray and deploys it on the employee blocking the exit.

Although it's unclear when it happened, the door has been locked by this point, so the two other suspects turn the bolts and make a run for it as their partner is left inside, likely still deploying his can of pepper spray. The female employee then dodges back to the entrance and locks the door once more just as the third thief sprints toward it.

The situation escalates even further, as the now-lone robber throws punches and pushes the two employees trying to prevent his escape. Although he does end up unlocking the door and running out of the shop, he ultimately returns.

Now, why would this robber return after spending so much time trying to escape, you ask? Well, to get the wig lying by the store's entrance.

According to MCPD, the two employees, ages 74 and 59, were later taken to the hospital for evaluation. The male employee suffered a cut on his head. Two wigs were stolen, the video shows.

Police released the video with the hopes that local residents could help in their search for the culprits. A cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered.