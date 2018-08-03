Register
22:43 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department looking for three suspects who stole wigs

    Employees Punched, Pepper-Sprayed as Patrons Steal From Salon (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/MCPD Media
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are on the hunt for three suspects, one man and two women, who assaulted two employees after they tried to stop the trio from stealing wigs from a Silver Spring beauty store last week.

    The incident took place July 27 at approximately 6:49 p.m. local time at Esther's Beauty Salon/Supplies.

    Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows two members of the group making their way to the door as the third accomplice pulls a wig off of a mannequin. Taking note of what was happening, a male employee quickly blocks the group from exiting by standing in front of the doors. A female employee sporting a light green shirt then jumps into the scene and tries to get the wig back.

    Within seconds, mayhem ensues.

    ​Two of the robbers zero in on the male employee, repeatedly trying to push him away as he continues to block the exit, while the third robber, still tightly holding onto the recently snatched wig, kicks his leg at the female employee. Things then heat up as one of the robbers, who is wearing a dark green shirt, pulls out a can of pepper spray and deploys it on the employee blocking the exit.

    Although it's unclear when it happened, the door has been locked by this point, so the two other suspects turn the bolts and make a run for it as their partner is left inside, likely still deploying his can of pepper spray. The female employee then dodges back to the entrance and locks the door once more just as the third thief sprints toward it.

    Herd of goats invade Boise, Idaho, neighborhood
    © Screenshot/Joe Parris
    ‘New Kids on the Block': Dozens of Goats Invade Idaho Neighborhood (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    The situation escalates even further, as the now-lone robber throws punches and pushes the two employees trying to prevent his escape. Although he does end up unlocking the door and running out of the shop, he ultimately returns.

    Now, why would this robber return after spending so much time trying to escape, you ask? Well, to get the wig lying by the store's entrance.

    According to MCPD, the two employees, ages 74 and 59, were later taken to the hospital for evaluation. The male employee suffered a cut on his head. Two wigs were stolen, the video shows.

    Police released the video with the hopes that local residents could help in their search for the culprits. A cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered.

    Related:

    Netizens Infuriated as Ex-Beauty Queen Fighting Cancer Told 'You Are Dying'
    From Obese Teen to Beauty Queen: Success Story of a Malaysian Girl (PHOTOS)
    Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Doing Blackface' in Her Beauty Brand Campaign
    Kenyan Judge Sentences Beauty Queen to Death for Boyfriend’s Murder
    Transgender Person Wins Spain's Beauty Pageant, Aims at Miss Universe
    Tags:
    wigs, robbery, Maryland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse