Register
02:14 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US ambulance

    Dry Ice in Car Kills One Woman, Leaves Another in Critical Condition

    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One woman died and another is in critical condition after the pair was found in a car early Friday morning in Tacoma, Washington, with four coolers of dry ice.

    According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, an unidentified man who runs a business delivering Dippin' Dots ice cream left four coolers of dry ice in the backseat of his car at some point before his 51-year-old wif borrowed his car on Friday to drive his mother home at about 11 p.m. 

    London Zoo animals get sugar-free ice pops in heatwave
    Youtube / CGTN
    We All Scream For Ice Cream: London Zoo Animals Endure Abnormal Heat

     

    "His mom and his wife got in the vehicle to give his mother a ride home. Somehow or another, the fumes escaped from the coolers," Pierce County Sheriff Department detective Ed Troyer told KOMO Tuesday.

     

    When the man woke up the next morning at 4 a.m. for work, he realized that his wife, whose name has also not been released, had never come home the previous night. He found the car, with the two unconscious women, parked a few blocks from his house.

     

    He smashed the car's window with a rock, dragging his wife and mother out of the vehicle, and called 911. The women were quickly rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center. The man's wife was in critical condition Friday, but the man's 77-year-old mother most likely died of suffocation at the scene, according to a medical examiner. The wife's current condition is unknown. It is also unclear whether his mother was still alive when the man found the car.

     

    "At this point we're just looking at this as [a] horrific accident," Troyer told the News Tribune Friday.

     

    "He had four coolers full of dry ice because he delivered Dippin' Dots to various locations," Troyer added. "He recently got a new car. The newer car probably had better sealing and less ventilation. It was a combination of things that went terribly wrong." 

    Ice cream
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Japan Invents Melt-No-More Ice Cream That Lasts for 3 Hours at Room Temperature

     

    "This all happened due to a lot of circumstances lining up. Dry ice by itself isn't going to kill anybody," Troyer noted.

     

    According to University of Washington's Department of Environmental Health and Safety, dry ice, which is the solid form of carbon dioxide and is commonly used as a cooling agent, turns into its gaseous form in open air.

     

    "Dry ice will sublime (change from solid to gas) at any temperature above —109 °F. This releases potentially substantial volumes of carbon dioxide, which can displace oxygen quickly in the air around the dry ice, causing difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness and death. This is especially of concern in nonventilated or confined spaces," according to a report from the University of Washington.

    Related:

    Incident of Biblical Proportions: WATCH Mayflies Occupy Belarusian City
    Charlie Rowley Released From Hospital After Amesbury Incident
    Russian Embassy Asks London to Explain Leak of Data on Salisbury Incident
    UK Police Say Found Source of Deadly Substance Used in Amesbury Incident
    Toxicology Experts on Amesbury Incident: Toxin Could Hardly Last Since Salisbury
    Tags:
    hospital, death, incident, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse