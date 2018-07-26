Register
00:19 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018

    Israeli Paper Sacks Cartoonist Over Work Critical of Netanyahu (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    An Israeli cartoonist for the Jerusalem Post was fired Tuesday by the news agency over his cartoon portraying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Likud lawmakers as pigs from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”

    Cartoonist Avi Katz, who worked for the Jerusalem Post for nearly three decades, recently drew a cartoon of Netanyahu and members of his Likud party taking a selfie after the Israeli Parliament passed a constitutional law last Thursday declaring Israel a "nation-state of the Jewish people" and stipulating that Jews have the right to self-determination in the country without mentioning other groups.

    ​"This is a defining moment in the history of Zionism and the state of Israel… Israel is a Jewish nation-state," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced after the passage of the law, Sputnik reported at the time.

    The controversial law also declared Hebrew the only official language in Israel, stripping Arabic of official language status and designating it as a "special status" language.

    The cartoon, which was published Tuesday in the Jerusalem Report, a biweekly magazine published by the Jerusalem Post, was met with indignation by some and praise by others. It portrays Netanyahu and his party members with the heads of pigs and includes the quote, "All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others," a direct quote from Orwell's "Animal Farm." The book, about how animals on a farm revolt against their human owners, is an allegory that reflects the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the subsequent Stalinist era of the Soviet Union.

    Following criticism of the cartoon by readers, the Jerusalem Post announced that it would no longer collaborate with Katz.

    "Avi Katz is a cartoonist who worked as a freelancer at the Jerusalem Post, and in accordance with editorial considerations, it was decided not to continue the relationship with him," the Jerusalem Post said in a recent Hebrew-language statement, the Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

    In a Wednesday statement to Sputnik, award-winning American cartoonist Ted Rall called the firing of Katz "despicable" but noted that "it's far from usual." 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Increase Strikes on Hamas as Necessary

    "He was doing his job: lampooning the rich, powerful, the oppressors. The Jerusalem Post made a disgusting concession to the forces of censorship and reaction by agreeing, as no doubt happened as the result of complaints from the far right and perhaps officials in the government, to let him go," Rall told Sputnik.

    "Although it's tempting to say that this sort of controversy proves the power of cartooning, what good is a cartoon if it can't be distributed to a wide audience like that of the Jerusalem Post? Editors claim that they want good work in their newspapers. That's a lie. They want tame work. If they wanted good work, they would hire hard-hitting cartoonists. And they certainly wouldn't fire cartoonists who produce stuff that kicks politician butt," Rall added.

    "From the firing of Rob Rogers by a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that has moved right to support [US President] Donald Trump to my dismissal by the LA Times as a favor to the Los Angeles Police Department — a firing that they continue to defend despite the fact that they have been proven wrong and have been taken over by ‘new' leadership — cartoonists are becoming an endangered species," Rall continued. 

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Netanyahu: Israel Has No Problem With Assad, Won't Attack Syria if Existing Agreements are Upheld

    Rogers, the former editorial cartoonist of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired earlier this month for drawings critical of Trump.

    In 2015, the LA Times said it would no longer publish Rall's work after he published a blog post criticizing a Los Angeles police officer for wrongfully ticketing him for jaywalking in 2001. At the time, the LA Times questioned the accuracy of Rall's post.

    Following Katz's firing, Israel's Animix Festival, which organizes an annual festival showcasing animation, comics and caricature, set up a fundraiser for him, stating that "no one will silence art and satire in the State of Israel." So far, more than $10,610 has been raised by almost 400 people.

    Related:

    Netanyahu: Israel Won't Attack Syria if Existing Agreements are Upheld
    Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu Defends Controversial Polish Holocaust Law
    Netanyahu Lists Two Israeli Demands on Syria He Wants to Discuss With Putin
    Netanyahu Warned by Arabs About Erdogan's Alleged Clout in E Jerusalem - Reports
    Netanyahu Welcomes Poland’s Decision to 'Rescind' Parts of Holocaust Bill
    Tags:
    firing, satire, cartoon, Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse