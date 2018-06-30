Morrissey Cancels UK, European Tour Dates Amid Backlash Over Robinson Support

The singer earlier slammed the UK’s major political parties for allegedly limiting free speech by imprisoning co-founder and former leader of the right-wing English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson.

Renowned British singer Morrissey has announced the cancellation of his tour dates in the UK and other European countries citing "logistical problems beyond control" on his official Facebook page. The message also assured that fans who had already bought tickets would receive a full refund and promised a hasty announcement of new tour dates.

The unexpected news comes amid public backlash at the singer over his support for Tommy Robinson, the co-founder and former head of the right-wing EDL. Morrissey accused the Labour Party and the Tories of limiting free speech with their imprisonment of the activist.

Robinson was accused of violating a reporting restriction when he made a livestream outside Leeds Crown Court. He was summarily sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Supporters of Robinson have organized an online petition for him to be released from prison, which has already gathered over 627,000 signatures. The petition's description reads that he was sentenced for "reporting on Muslim grooming gangs" and "informing the public of all the wrongs committed in the name of Allah."