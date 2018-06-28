Register
23:39 GMT +328 June 2018
    Actor Johnny Depp during a performance at the Olimpiysky sports complex

    Johnny Depp's Son Reportedly Very Ill

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Johnny Depp’s son, Jack, is allegedly suffering from serious health problems and Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s ex–partner, has rushed to her son due to his condition.

    According to the French outlet Public, the actress was alerted to “very bad news,” due to which she could not attend the screening of her new film.

    Depp, 55, is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires. He was pictured arriving at a hotel in Munich, Germany, last night. 

    Currently it remains unclear what illness Jack is battling, as neither Vanessa nor Depp have made a public statement on his condition at this time.

    Actor Johnny Depp, left, and American rock musician Alice Cooper during a performance at the Olimpiysky sports complex
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Hold on to Your Panties, Ladies! WATCH Russian Girls Hurl Bras at Johnny Depp During Concert
    Jack, 16, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III, was born to Vanessa and Johnny in 2002. He is the younger sibling of actress and model sister Lily Rose, 19.

    The news comes amid previous reports that Depp himself has had health issues, as his fans noticed him looking much slimmer and gaunt looking during his European tour. 

    However, it was claimed that the actor’s transformation was deliberate, with a source telling Hollywood Life that “Everything he does is a role and again he is stressing to friends and band mates that this is how he wants to look for the band.”

    Tags:
    son, sickness, celebrity, Johnny Depp, United States
