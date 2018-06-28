Johnny Depp's Son Reportedly Very Ill

According to the French outlet Public, the actress was alerted to “very bad news,” due to which she could not attend the screening of her new film.
Depp, 55, is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires. He was pictured arriving at a hotel in Munich, Germany, last night.
Currently it remains unclear what illness Jack is battling, as neither Vanessa nor Depp have made a public statement on his condition at this time.
The news comes amid previous reports that Depp himself has had health issues, as his fans noticed him looking much slimmer and gaunt looking during his European tour.
However, it was claimed that the actor’s transformation was deliberate, with a source telling Hollywood Life that “Everything he does is a role and again he is stressing to friends and band mates that this is how he wants to look for the band.”
