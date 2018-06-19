Robbie Williams Reveals Reason Behind Flipping the Bird at FIFA World Cup

During the program This Morning, Robbie Williams revealed what was going through his head when he stirred controversy with his gesture during the FIFA ceremony.

British singer Robbie Williams explained why he showed the middle finger at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

He said that he didn’t plan on showing the finger and all he wanted to do was “to sing and not fall over.”

The singer admitted that sometimes it is difficult for him to restrain himself, but he did not mean to cause an international incident at the World Cup.

Robbie Williams gave the finger live on camera during the performance of the song Rock DJ, singing "I did it for free."