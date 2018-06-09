Register
23:27 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    While pundits try to blame the US measles outbreak on immigrants from south of the border, the outbreak that started in Southern California has spread to both Mexico and Canada.

    Canada Warns Refugees Against Heading North as Trump Tightens US Immigration

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A Canadian representative this week visited the US to inform potential immigrants about the limitations of fleeing north of the border as the Trump administration continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

    Randy Boissonnault, a liberal member of Parliament and an advisor to Canadian Minister Justin Trudeau, visited South Florida this week to provide information to immigrants about Canada's immigration system. 

    President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump: 'I Love Canada, but They Treat Us Unfairly on Trade'

    During the past year, Canada has seen an influx of immigrants crossing illegally from the US into Canada. In August, over 5,500 were caught by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police attempting to illegally cross into Canada from the US. The majority of those were Haitian immigrants.

    In November, the Trump administration announced that it would no longer offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those 59,000 Haitians living in the US after the 2010 earthquake devastated the country. Trump appointees established deadlines for Haitian TPS beneficiaries to leave the country by July 22, 2019, or face deportation and detention.

    "People seem to think that if they cross the border there's this land of milk and honey on the other side," Boissonnault said, speaking at the Canadian consulate in Miami on Thursday.

    "What we want is for people to have the right information. We want them to do the right thing for their families."

    "Other than indigenous peoples…our country has been built on, and will continue to be built on, immigration. But if you cross the border illegally, you will be breaking the law. You will be apprehended. And after that, you will be in detention," Boissonnault stated.

    According to Olga Radchenko, director of parliamentary affairs for Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, "Canadians are broadly supportive of immigration. But Canadians truly believe in order and well-managed immigration," cited by USA Today. 

    A combine moves to the next field while an other makes its last cut while harvesting wheat near Andover, Kan. (File)
    © AP Photo / Orlin Wagner
    Trump Says Canada's Trade Barriers on US Agricultural Products Unacceptable

    Canada has been noted as welcoming immigrants during the current global refugee crisis. Ottawa is planning on accepting some 310,000 permanent residents this year and has stated its intention to increase that number to 340,000 by 2020.

    In April, the Trump White House announced its ‘zero-tolerance' policy, promising to pursue criminal charges against those who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

    "Attorney General Jeff Sessions today notified all US Attorney's Offices along the southwest border of a new ‘zero-tolerance policy' for offenses under 8 USC § 1325(a), which prohibits both attempted illegal entry and illegal entry into the United States by an alien," the US Department of Justice said in a press release last month.

    Recent anti-immigration moves by the Trump White House include the separation of children from parents, a policy of human rights abuse consistently decried by activists and policy makers around the world.

    Related:

    WTO Confirms EU, Canada Filed Requests for Consultations Over US Import Tariffs
    Trump Says Canada's Trade Barriers on US Agricultural Products Unacceptable
    In Canada Former Taliban Hostage, Charged With Sexual Assault, To Be Released
    US, Canada, Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid Outscores Morocco - Reports
    Canada Files WTO, NAFTA Litigation to Counter US 'Illegal' Tariffs
    Tags:
    immigration laws, immigration, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse