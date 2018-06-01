Register
01:06 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beijing Capital Airlines Airbus A319 at Zurich

    Capital Airlines Flight Forced to Return to Airport After Cockpit Window Cracks

    © Wikimedia Commons via Peter Schmid
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02

    An hour after departing from China's Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport to Nha Trang, Vietnam, Tuesday, Capital Airlines flight JD421 was forced to turn around after cracks appeared in a cockpit window.

    According to the Aviation Herald, the crack occurred after the aircraft "encountered severe turbulence and jolted."

    Capital Airlines flight JD421 returned to Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Tuesday after cracks were spotted on its cockpit window.
    © Screenshot/Kong TV
    Capital Airlines flight JD421 returned to Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Tuesday after cracks were spotted on its cockpit window.

    After taking note of the crack, flight staff informed the 211 passengers onboard that, due to a mechanical issue, the plane would be heading back to the airport, the South China Morning Post reported. Passengers were put on a different plane a few hours later and compensated with about $62 for the inconvenience.

    Speaking to Beijing News, a passenger aboard the flight recalled being woken up by strong turbulence before being informed of the turn around.

    A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on Sepetmber 24, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / KAREN BLEIER
    ‘So Disgusted’: US Air Passenger Stuck Next to Masturbating Man for Entire Flight

    "The plane was descending very fast," the passenger identified as Fang told the publication. "It was like being on a Turbo Drop [vertical drop amusement ride]. The whole process lasted for five to six minutes."

    Another passenger told CCTV that they'd never "witnessed such strong turbulence" and that "many of the children in the cabin were scared and crying," the Post reported. Authorities investigating the incident later explained to CCTV that only the outer layer of the glass had been cracked, stressing that the two additional layers of the window that remained intact were sufficient to protect the cockpit.

    The plane, an Airbus A321, had only been in operation for some two months, CGTN reported. The incident is currently under investigation by the Civil Aviation Administration of China's East China Regional Administration.

    Tuesday's incident was the second time this month that a Chinese flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing over a cockpit window problem. In early May, Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing May 14 at China's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport after one of the airplane's cockpit windows fell off mid-flight.

    Related:

    US Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iranian Airlines, Four Turkish Companies
    Alaska Airlines Makes Company History With All Black, All Women Flight Crew
    Frontier Airlines Traveler Arrested for Groping, Peeing on Seat (PHOTO)
    Turkish Airlines Passenger Arrested in Delhi Airport for Masturbating Mid-Air
    Chinese Netizens Slam US Embassy Over Taiwan Listing by Airlines
    Tags:
    Capital Airlines, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse