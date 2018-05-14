Register
22:22 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sichuan Airlines, B-5945, Airbus A330-343, 2 May 2017, 18:24

    Chinese Pilot Lands Flight After Window Falls Off, Copilot Nearly Sucked Out

    © Anna Zvereva/Tallinn, Estonia/Wikimedia Commons
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at China's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Monday after one of the airplane's cockpit windows fell off mid-flight.

    According to Reuters, though no passengers were injured in the incident, the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Southwest Regional Administration (CAAC) stated that one of the pilots suffered scratches and waist pains. A flight attendant also received a minor injury during the accident.

    ​The domestic flight, which was traveling from Chongqing to Lhasa, landed at the Chengdu Shuangliu airport roughly 20 minutes after the window broke.

    Speaking to Red Star News, pilot Liu Chuanjian revealed that seconds after the malfunction, his fellow pilot started to get sucked out of the window, along with parts of the plane's control unit.

    "The windshield cracked suddenly and gave a huge bang. I looked aside and found half of the co-pilot's body was already outside the window. Fortunately his seat belt was fastened," the South China Morning Post reported Liu saying. "The sudden loss of pressure and low temperature made me very uncomfortable and it was very difficult to make a single move when the aircraft was flying at 900 kilometres an hour and at such a high altitude."

    Qantas Boeing 747
    © Photo : Pixabay
    ‘Out There Thinking’: Qantas Airlines May Replace Cargo with Gyms, Beds

    The Post reported that the plane descended from 32,000 feet to 24,000 feet before Liu was able to regain his composure and maneuver the plane.

    With the plane's autopilot system down, Liu added that he had no other choice than to fly the craft manually and that he felt confident in doing so because he has "flown this route 100 times and knows everything very well."

    A passenger, Zhao Shihai, told the China Youth Daily that he realized what was going on when he was woken up by strong turbulence, which later subsided after the flight crew managed to close the cockpit door that had been pushed open.

    "I was thrown up in the air and fell for several times," Zhao told the outlet. "The oxygen masks on the plane all dropped out."

    Mosquito
    Oleg Lastochkin
    Don't Like Mosquitoes? Leave India: Airline Crew Allegedly Tells Passenger

    Sichuan Airlines stated on their Weibo account that the flight had experienced a "mechanical failure" and that passengers were later put on another flight to Lhasa. The airline did not offer any further details on the incident.

    Preliminary findings indicate pilots received a failure message on the plane's control unit regarding the windshield moments before disaster struck, the Aviation Herald reported. Officials with the CAAC are still investigating.

    This incident comes weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Cleveland, Ohio, after a passenger alerted flight staff of a cracked window.

    Related:

    Chinese Netizens Slam US Embassy Over Taiwan Listing by Airlines
    WATCH: Police Use Stun Gun on American Airlines Passenger Who Groped Woman
    Russia Extends Overflight Approvals for US Airlines - State Dept
    Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured
    Panama Bans Flights of Venezuelan Airlines in Response to Caracas Sanctions
    Tags:
    Sichuan Airlines, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse