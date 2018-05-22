Register
23:55 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroids

    Asteroid That Orbits Sun Backward Not from Our Solar System

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Have you ever felt like an alien because you do things differently from everybody else? Don’t worry, you’re not alone: an asteroid found to orbit backwards around the sun has turned out to be from a completely different solar system.

    A 3-kilometer-wide asteroid with a nearly identical orbit to Jupiter has served up one mystery after another for astronomers. When it was discovered in November 2014 using Pan-STARRS (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii, asteroid 2015 BZ509 was found to have a very rare quality: it orbits clockwise around the sun — the opposite direction of the planets and other asteroids.

    Galaxy
    CC0
    Asteroids Photobomb NASA's Hubble Telescope Images of Distant Galaxies (PHOTOS)

    Stellar objects with retrograde orbits are typically captured objects that didn't form with their parent planet or star, but wanderers from distant regions who were eventually dragged into new orbital patterns by the more powerful gravity of a large celestial body. Neptune's moon Triton and Saturn's moon Phoebe have retrograde orbits, as does Halley's Comet, according to The New Scientist.

    "How the asteroid came to move in this way while sharing Jupiter's orbit has until now been a mystery," said astronomer Fathi Namouni of the Côte d'Azur Observatory in France in a statement.

    ​Namouni is one of the authors of a new study published Monday in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, The Scientific American reported. Namouni and co-author Helena Morais of São Paulo State University in Brazil set out to answer the question as to how and why this asteroid arrived in its present situation.

    "If 2015 BZ509 were a native of our system, it should have had the same original direction as all of the other planets and asteroids, inherited from the cloud of gas and dust that formed them," Namouni said. So, BZ509's origins required an explanation.

    The scientists determined that given the asteroid's age and orbit, there was no other possibility: it had to have come from another star system.

    "We showed that 2015 BZ509 has been a retrograde co-orbital of Jupiter over the age of the solar system, i.e., since 4.5 billion years ago," Morais told Space.com. "The solar system could not produce retrograde orbits so far back in time, so the only option left is that of capture from another system."

    "We did not expect that the asteroid would remain bound to Jupiter and that it would hang on in there for 4.5 billion years, but it did!" Namouni continued in the statement. "Since the asteroid's orbit was right there as it is now — in retrograde and in the same resonance with Jupiter — it can't have been born in the solar system."

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i.
    © Photo : ESO/M. Kornmesser
    'Lump of Rock' Oumuamua Dashes Hopes of Alien-Seeking Stargazers

    BZ509 isn't the first object of interstellar origin discovered by scientists: last fall, the bizarre asteroid Oumuamua was spotted passing through our solar system, sparking a flurry of scientific inquiry — and conspiracy theories about it actually being a spaceship. But Oumuamua just turned out to be a really weird rock, albeit of great value to scientists.

    However, there are few similarities between the two objects. There is a "practically zero" chance they came from the same star system, Namouni said, Newser reports. Also, Oumuamua was just passing through, whereas BZ-509 isn't simply a tourist, it's become a permanent resident.

    Related:

    ‘Lost' Asteroid to Become Visible During Rare Earth Flyby
    Exiled: Primordial Asteroid Found Roaming Beyond Neptune
    ‘Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Swing By Earth During Close Encounter
    Scientists: No Alien ‘Signals' Found Yet on Strange Interstellar Asteroid
    Large Asteroid Soars Past Earth, NASA Didn't Notice
    Tags:
    Oumuamua, astronomy, interstellar rock, orbit, Jupiter, asteroid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse