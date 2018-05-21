Register
01:22 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    J.J. Watt

    Rich Acting Right: US Sports Pro to Pay for Texas High School Shooting Funerals

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Lewis/Invision for NFL
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On Friday, the Houston Texans, a professional American football team based in Houston, confirmed that their star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of all of the victims of the Santa, Fe, Texas, high school shooting earlier that day that killed 10 and injured 10 more.

    On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools." 

    By Any Means Necessary
    School Shooting in Texas; Malcolm X's 93rd Birthday

    Watt, an active participant in Houston community following his 2011 draft, has worked tirelessly to share his financial success with those in need, including raising over $37 million for disaster relief following Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

    The star player received the NFL's 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in February for his charitable outreach in Houston and the surrounding region.

    The Texas shooting devastated the local community. Law enforcement officials identified their primary suspect as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held without bond on capital murder charges, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. On Friday evening, Pagourtzis was arraigned on capital murder charges, and was denied bail.

    According to CNN affiliate KTRK, the gunman walked into an art class and began shooting what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun. The Texas governor confirmed that the shooter had a shotgun and a.38 revolver, both of which were legally obtained by his father. 

    Shooting in Highland Highschool in Palmdale California
    © Photo: Aiden Benjamin ‏/ twitter
    Suspect Identified in California High School Shooting

    Governor Abbott also confirmed that explosive devices were found in the shooter's house and vehicle, including a Molotov cocktail and a carbon dioxide explosive device. Ensuring the safety of investigators means searching premises with these devices must proceed slowly, he said.

    The governor revealed that the shooter had turned himself in, despite having written in journals about wanting to commit suicide. He ultimately didn't have the courage to take his own life, Abbott remarked.

    The incident in Sante Fe, Texas, is the most recent in a series of deadly shootings at US schools, including a massacre at a high school in southern Florida in February in which a former student killed 17 with an assault rifle that was purchased legally.

    Related:

    Police Respond to Shooting at High School in US State of California – Reports
    Lay Down Your Arms: 2017 Marked Most Active Shooting Incidents Yet Says FBI
    Are US Marines Shooting Kamikaze Drones the Future of Artillery Warfare?
    Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tennessee Waffle House
    Nashville Mayor Calls for Comprehensive Gun Reform After Waffle House Shooting
    Tags:
    football, funeral, shooting, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse