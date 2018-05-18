Snow-Bite: Thai Model Recreates Celebrity Styles Using Food (PHOTOS)

Sine Benjaphorn, 22, from the city of Ratchaburi recreates stylish the outfits of various celebrities by making them from improvised materials: most often using food.
The girl has admitted that she loves clothes a lot, but she enjoys eating too, so she combined two of her passions.
In one look, Sine transformed herself into DPRK’s leader Kim Jong-un. Her photo generated thousands of likes.
In another photo, the blogger recreated a Vogue magazine fashion look using Lays chips. The outfit looked incredibly amusing.
One of her most popular looks was a gown made out of salad leaves. Instead of a handbag, the blogger used a small saucepan. The photo was “liked” by almost 12,000 people.
Sine gets help from her mother and aunt to make the creative dresses, and one remarkable yellow dress took over 30kg of jackfruit to create.
Her sense of humor and creativity has gotten her over 51,000 followers on Instagram.
“I would really like to try and recreate a Disney Princess,” she told Bored Panda in an interview. “Snow Bite maybe? Coke-a-hontas? Citronella? Watch this space!”
In some photos, the costumes created by Sine look even better than the original outfits.
All the food products that the girl uses for photo shoots she then eats together with her relatives.
