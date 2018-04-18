Register
00:13 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shampoo

    No Scrubs: Showering Daily Won’t Prevent Infections, Experts Say

    © Flickr/ Takashi Ota
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Many people like to either start or end their day with a nice, hot shower. However, experts now warn that bathing every day could increase your risk of infection.

    According to research by Dr. Elaine Larson, an infectious disease expert and associate dean for research at Columbia University School of Nursing, antibacterial soaps and cleaning products, combined with scrubbing, isn't very effective in lowering the risk for infectious diseases. 

    Classroom
    CC0
    Boys’ Town: Men Think Men Are Smarter at Science Than Women Says New Study

    "I think showering is mostly for aesthetic reasons," Larson said, Time reported.

    "People think they're showering for hygiene or to be cleaner, but bacteriologically, that's not the case," she explained.

    Instead of showering daily to reduce illness, Larson recommends that people wash their hands frequently. In addition, people should wash their clothes regularly since clothing tends to accumulate dead skin cells.

    Dr. C Brandon Mitchell, assistant professor of dermatology at The George Washington University, also agrees, adding that frequent bathing can strip the skin of natural oils and remove the good bacteria that helps support people's' immune systems.

    "Your body is naturally a well-oiled machine. I think most people over-bathe," Mitchell told Time. 

    The church of Westminster Abbey in London
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK Youth Happiness at Lowest Point in 10 Years - Prince of Wales Study

    In fact, showering just once or twice a week is usually enough for most people.

    "I tell patients who shower daily not to lather their whole bodies," Mitchell said, adding that only areas that produce strong odors should be scrubbed.

    "Some people with a dry scalp and hair probably only need to lather it every few weeks," Mitchell also noted, although those with dandruff or other scalp issues may need to wash their hair more frequently.

    A study released in January 2017 by the Genetic Science Center at the University of Utah also revealed that over-cleansing can disrupt the human microbiome.

    The researchers studied the Yanomami village in the Amazon and discovered that the people who live there, who had never had contact with any Western people, have richer microbial ecosystems in their skin than Westerners and "the highest diversity of bacteria and genetic functions ever reported in a human group" because they presumably don't bathe as frequently using cleaning products. This suggests that Westernization can affect the healthy human microbiome. Multiple studies suggests that have a rich, diverse skin microbiome can help maintain an acidic environment on the skin that prevents the growth of pathogens. 

    Related:

    Boys’ Town: Men Think Men Are Smarter at Science Than Women Says New Study
    UK Youth Happiness at Lowest Point in 10 Years - Prince of Wales Study
    Electric Cars Could be Popular in India With Proper Marketing, Awareness - Study
    Mysterious Clouds: Venus' Sky Could Harbor Alien Life – Study
    What’s the Red Planet Hiding: NASA to Study Mars's Makeup via Marsquakes
    Tags:
    infection, bacteria, shower, study, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse