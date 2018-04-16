Register
23:41 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Judy Tucker Altercation with Soldiers

    WATCH: Georgia Woman Assaults Pregnant Soldier, Harasses Another in Racist Rant

    © YouTube/LaKeycia Ward
    Society
    Get short URL
    141

    A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she was captured on camera assaulting two female black soldiers, one of whom was pregnant.

    The shocking video shows the altercation between Judy Tucker and two soldiers at a Cheddar's restaurant in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday night.

    The witness who posted the video of the incident, LaKeycia Ward, said that the dispute began when Tucker and her son, Robbie, became enraged that two soldiers drove around their car as Tucker and her family were attempting to park in a handicapped spot. Tucker's husband is allegedly handicapped but was not captured in any of the video footage.

    ​"This gentleman & his mom [were] hostile about the two soldiers not waiting for them to reverse back into [their] handicap parking spot for her handicapped husband instead they went around and proceeded to park in [their] own separate parking spot," Ward captioned in the YouTube video she uploaded Sunday.

    According to Ward and other witnesses, Tucker and her son followed the soldiers inside the restaurant and started calling them "gay black b*****s" and yelling "does the military let lesbians serve?" Tucker is then taped getting angrier when one of the soldiers pulls out her phone to record the incident.

    "Put that phone down! You do not have the right to take a picture of me!" Tucker yells, and she and Robbie attempt to snatch the phone from one of the soldiers, pushing her in the process.

    "First of all, look at me! I'm pregnant. Look at me — You're pushing a pregnant lady," one of the soldiers is heard saying.

    "Oh really? By her?" Robbie replies.

    Additional footage captured outside the restaurant shows Tucker crying while being arrested as Robbie and her daughter, Angie, stood by her side. It is unclear where Angie was during the altercation inside the restaurant as she does not appear in the video footage.

    Tucker was arrested on simple battery charges and booked in Bibb County Jail. She was eventually released on a $650 bond.

    "We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant," Cheddar's corporate office wrote in a recent statement to WMAZ.

    Tucker's art restoration Facebook business page has been flooded with comments by people appalled with her behavior following the incident.

    "How dare you abuse and harass our soldiers in uniform!!! Especially a pregnant one. You and your son have absolutely no class and should be utterly ashamed of yourselves," one Facebook user wrote.

    "Thank you for showing your hate. I'm sure you will lose customers for this and your business will soon close… I'm glad you were arrested for being disrespectful and also being a racist to the people who serve and provide protection for this country," another user added.

    Related:

    WATCH US Presidents From Clinton to Trump Approve Bombings Based on Deceit
    WATCH US Submarine Fire Tomahawk Missiles From Underwater
    WATCH Polish Nationalists Hold Torch-Lit 'Pilgrimage' Rally
    WATCH Pro-Gov't Militia Allegedly Shell US-Backed Base in Syria
    WATCH Locals Recall Aftermath of US 'Mother of All Bombs' Strike in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    video footage, incident, soldiers, racism, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse