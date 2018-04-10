Blow, Indeed: Florida Woman Says Cocaine In Purse Was Dropped by Wind (PHOTO)

A 26-year-old woman in Florida is blaming a windy day for blowing cocaine into her purse.

On Friday, WPLG reported that Fort Piece authorities pulled over a swerving car in late March and questioned its driver and passenger. When an officer smelled marijuana, he began searching the vehicle and discovered marijuana and cocaine in two separate bags in passenger Kennecia Posey's purse.

Posey allegedly admitted that the marijuana was hers; however, she claimed not to know how the cocaine got into her purse.

— Robert Littal (@BSO) April 7, 2018

"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said in a police report, WPLG reported.

"It must have flown through the window and into my purse," she added.

According to WPLG, Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She has been released on bond.

It's unknown whether Posey has a lawyer.