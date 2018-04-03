Italian Stallion: Football Player's Career Takes Unexpected XXX Turn (PHOTO)

The 24-year-old Italian defender, who played on a Serie D football team was discontent with his income, but found a way out by winning a prestigious audition in the adult film world.

Davide Iovinella, a defender at Italian Serie D "Pomigliano" football team, got tired of his poor financial income and started looking for new more profitable perspectives. And he succeeded…in the porn industry. He managed to win a competition with 3,000 other contenders at the Siffredi Hard Academy, also known as the "University of Porn" organized by former adult film actor Rocco Siffredi, reports L'Equipe French media outlet.

"He [Rocco Siffredi] tells me that I have a lot of potential," the emerging porn star said.

Публикация от Davide Montana (@davide_montana_official) 9 Фев 2018 в 5:45 PST

Публикация от Davide Montana (@davide_montana_official) 12 Фев 2018 в 4:44 PST

READ MORE: Former Japanese Porn Stars Launch Pop Group, Enraging Koreans (VIDEO)

Now the football player has assumed a new alias — Davide Montana, suggested by Rocco himself and is planning on working in the X-rated film industry. But not full time — he is not giving up on his football career, although he had to descend to a "weaker" team, as he is now faced with going back and forth, from Italy to Hungary, where he films.

Публикация от Davide Montana (@davide_montana_official) 27 Фев 2018 в 3:14 PST

Davide also hopes to find a football club in Hungary, which would be "ideal" for him, but at the same time he is cautious about agents and their fees.