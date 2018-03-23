Former Japanese Porn Stars Launch Pop Group, Enraging Koreans (VIDEO)

The Japanese girl band called Honey Popcorn has made quite a splash this week when they debuted in Korea with a pop song and video called “Bibidi Babidi Boo” on March 21.

South Koreans have signed a petition to the country's government asking to disband the Honey Popcorn group which made its K-pop debut just two days ago.

The reason why Koreans were enraged by the video is due to the fact that the band’s members are former Japanese porn stars.

The petition read: "We disagree with the debut of the former actresses of Japanese porn as Korean idols for the following reasons: Idol groups are literally ‘idols’ for teenagers. Teens copy them and follow them. Acting in porn is a forbidden profession in Korea. In a country where porn is illegal to have porn actresses on television, is not appropriate. There is already censorship of music and performances, since its huge influence on adolescents. If this group makes a debut, they will be harassed with the tag of #formerAVactressgroup, which will undoubtedly lead to hate comments and sexual harassment. This will affect not only them but also other girl bands too, who will be equated with them, and will suffer. At the moment, the #MeToo movement is struggling to terminate gender power, but the debut of Honey Popcorn is openly opposing it.”

The petition has amassed over 35,000 signatures so far.

The Honey Popcorn band is made up of three former Japanese adult videos actresses Yua Mikami, Miko, and Sakura.