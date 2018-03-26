What Is That? Kim Kardashian Mocked For Epic Photoshop Fail

American reality TV and social media star Kim Kardashian was in Washington DC for the March For Our Lives on Saturday where suffered a photoshop faux pas as she uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram.

The 37-year-old was mocked by followers after she shared a picture, which was clearly photo- shopped as there was a squashed car in the background and a curb was bent.

It appears that Kardashian had used photoshop to lengthen her figure and slim down her thighs which might have affected the general background.

She captioned the photo saying, “'So ready to March today! @AMarch4OurLives @EveryTown.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Fans were quick to point out the errors in the picture and flood it with comments like "this is obviously edited" and "that’s a narrow car in the background". Someone even had said that the vehicle in the background looked like a spaceship.

Rather than deleting the photo, Kim simply disabled the comments.

