Muscular Male Torso Pillow Designed by a Student Fascinates Japanese Fetishists

A pillow in the form of a muscular male torso, which was invented by a graduate of the Tokyo Art Institute Tanimizu, is gaining a wild success in Japan, according to the publication SoraNews24.

The pillow was the diploma project of the artist, who uses the pseudonym Sirane. She attempted to recreate the already existing Japanese body cushions-dakimakura with cartoon prepubescent anime girls on them, but with male torsos instead.

Sirane said that her project of a muscular pillow calms the soul and helps to get rid of emotional stress

The project was the center of attention during the university’s exhibition where some visitors admitted to the artist that they would have bought such a pillow with pleasure.

The girl decided not to miss out on her chance and announced on fundraising service Motion Gallery that she needs a budget for the production of “muscular pillows.”

Sirane planned to collect 450, 000 yen ($4,297) but just within a few days she’d received 300,000 yen more than expected.

There are still 50 days remaining till the end of the financial campaign and the amount continues to grow.

The cost of such a pillow is priced at 10,000 yen ($95.50).