Register
02:52 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Elimaki, Kymenlaakso, Finland

    Seventh Heaven in Suomi: UN Says Finland is World’s Happiest Country

    CC0 / Dave_S. / Mettälä, Christmas day 2008
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    An annual survey published by the Sustainable Development Solutions of the United Nations revealed that Finland is the world’s happiest country, based on factors like life expectancy, social support and corruption.

    "Well, our politics and our economics. I think the basics are quite good in Finland," said Sofia Holm, 24-year-old resident of Helsinki, the capital of Finland. "So, yes, we have the perfect circumstances to have a happy life here in Finland," she told AP. 

    Railway (photo used for illustration only)
    CC0
    Finland Fancies Future 'Arctic Link' to China via Northern Sea Route

    The report evaluated 117 countries for happiness by also analyzing the wellbeing of its immigrants.

    Despite its cold weather, in 2015 more than a million immigrant applicants came to Finland, although only a few thousand were permitted to enter the relatively homogeneous country.

    According to John Helliwell, a co-editor of the World Happiness Report and professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia, the top-10 happiest countries in the world had the happiest immigrants as well. The top 10 countries include Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

    The US fell on the UN happiness scale, from 14th place last year to 18th place.

    "The US is in the midst of a complex and worsening public health crisis, involving epidemics of obesity, opioid addiction, and major depressive disorder that are all remarkable by global standards," the report stated.

    Meik Wiking, CEO of the Copenhagen-based Happiness Research Institute, said the five Nordic countries that have high happiness indexes "are doing something right in terms of creating good conditions for good lives."

    According to Wiking, happiness is related to ample personal freedoms and social security, as well as low taxes.

    Related:

    Finland Rules Jehovah's Witnesses Draft Exemption 'Discriminatory'
    Finland Dismisses Honorary Consul in Barcelona
    Russian Tourists in Finland: Thirst for Spending Sprees Reportedly Plummets
    Russian Women's Ice Hockey Team Loses to Finland in Match for Bronze at Olympics
    Plot Thickens as Finland Braces for Historic Fighter Jet Acquisition
    Tags:
    immigrant rights, study, happiness, UN, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse