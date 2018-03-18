Register
18:08 GMT +318 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Archaeologist tools

    Enormous, 'Most Ancient' Sumerian Port Discovered in Iraq

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Archaeological excavations were conducted near the city of Nasiriyah, at a place called Abu-Tbeirah, which is located on the ancient shoreline of the Persian Gulf.

    The joint Iraqi-Italian team of archaeologists discovered an ancient Sumerian port dating to the third millennium BC in the south-east of Iraq, according to the website of the foundation for the support of education and research of the Italian University Sapienza.

    The excavations were led by two archaeologists, Lycia Romano and Franco D'Agostino.

    "The port, located to the north-west of Abu-Tbeirah, is an artificial water area in the lowland, surrounded by a massive earthen rampart on a clay foundation. Two entrances connect it to the city, and they are clearly visible on Google satellite images,” the Italian newspaper Repubblica reported, quoting the excavation’s leaders.

    A 5th century Byzantine basilica at Adulis, Eritrea, excavated in 1914 by the Italian archaeologist Roberto Paribeni
    CC BY 2.0 / David Stanley / Byzantine basilica at Adulis
    'African Pompeii': Archeologists Digging Up Ancient City Shrouded in Mystery (PHOTO)
    According to the archaeologists, this is the most ancient port ever to have been discovered on the territory of Iraq. 

    This discovery "will help to write a new chapter in the history of Mesopotamia and its civilization, and also to dispel the notion that the ancient Mesopotamian cities were surrounded (only) by fields of grains and irrigation channels,” the publication added.

    The scientists do not exclude the notion that the ancient port, the size of which is equivalent to more than 12 Olympic swimming pools, was used not only for mooring ships and commercial operations with other cities, but also as a water reservoir and a huge basin in case of floods.

    As reported by Rai News 24, the official presentation of the results of the archaeological excavations will be held in Rome on Wednesday, March 21.

    Related:

    Ancient Greek Democracy Digitized: The Birth of Smart Arbitration
    4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Ancient Priestess Found in Egypt
    Reckless Driver Plows Into Peru’s Ancient Nazca Lines Leaving ‘Deep Prints’
    Ancient Rock Art Found in India Could Be Oldest Depiction of Supernova
    Ancient People’s 'Paradise' Discovered Just off Highway in Israel
    Tags:
    excavation, port, ancient, civilization, archaeologists, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse