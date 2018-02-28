Register
21:49 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Women

    Notorious US Brothel Closes, Making Prostitutes Very Angry

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    321

    Nevada is the only state in the US where some prostitution is legal, but this didn’t stop the authorities from shutting down one of the 30 legal establishments.

    The Love Ranch Vegas in Nevada has lost its license over allegations that it broke fire code compliance.

    The owner of the establishment, Dennis Hof, 71, has said that he will fight for his “work family,” whom he is still paying while the brothel remains closed.

    ​In an interview with local media, he said “They closed me down, even against the other two county commissioners’ wishes and the sheriff.”

    Sex shops at the Paris district of Pigalle (File)
    © AFP 2018/ LOIC VENANCE
    Bypassing the Law: First Sex Doll Brothel Opens in France
    The brothel’s license was revoked after it allegedly breached a fire code. According to the owner, more than a dozen prostitutes are out of work and he’s losing tens of thousands of dollars a day.

    The workers Destini Starr and Paris Envy got really angry after the closure.

    ​“Every day, we don’t have a chance to make money. That’s money we can’t pay a bill with. We can’t feed our children with. We’re real people,” Paris said.

    Destini Starr said that shutting down the brothel is unfair as now they don’t know what to do.

    “When we’re not working, it’s like, what do we do now? That’s not fair,” the girl said.

    It is not the first time the brothel has hit the spotlight. Former NBA star Lamar Odom was found unconscious at the Love Ranch after an overdose in 2015. He was found by some of the brothel girls lying on the floor in the VIP suite.

    He later recovered from his overdose, but there were reports that he had spent over $75,000 during his brothel binge.

    Related:

    EU Rules Amsterdam Brothel Owners Must Speak Sex Workers’ Language
    Rabbi Faces Criminal Charges Over Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Prostitute
    'Brazilian Mary Magdalene': 32-Year Old Brazilian Prostitute Elected Deputy
    Touch But Don't Look: Tourists in Amsterdam Banned From Ogling Prostitutes
    Leaving it to Professionals: Indian Prostitutes Run a Lucrative Credit Union
    Tags:
    society, prostitute, brothel, Nevada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Gen. Frost in Europe
    General Frost in Europe
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok