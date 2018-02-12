Register
00:43 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rimah Governorate, north-east of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 19, 2018.

    Top Saudi Cleric: Women in the Kingdom Should Not be Forced to Wear the Abaya

    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A top religious cleric in Saudi Arabia recently suggested that women in the fundamentalist religious monarchy should not be forced to wear the abaya, a robe-like dress that some women in parts of the Muslim world are forced to wear to cover their bodies in public.

    According to Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars, women should dress modestly but not be compelled to wear the full-body abaya. Under current Riyadh law, women must wear abayas when in public spaces. 

    Saudi Arabian royal Al-Waleed Bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al Saud looks on during a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake in Colombo on July 4, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ ISHARA S. KODIKARA
    Gilded Cage: Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man Reportedly in Talks with Authorities on Price of Bail

    "More than 90 percent of pious Muslim women in the Muslim world do not wear abayas. So we should not force people to wear abayas," Sheikh Mutlaq said on Friday.

    The cleric's proclamation comes at a time when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is making efforts to socially reform the conservative kingdom through his Vision 2030 program.

    Beginning this year — after decades of widespread gender inequality — Saudi women will now be allowed to drive automobiles. Last month, women in the kingdom were finally granted admittance to stadiums in some cities to watch live soccer games.

    In addition, a ban on women entering movie theaters was recently lifted in the Sunni-Muslim country for the first time in three decades. The first movie theaters are scheduled to open in March this year.

    However, women in Saudi Arabia still require the permission of a male family member to apply for a passport, travel abroad, get married, open a bank account, start certain kinds of business, get elective surgery or leave prison.

    Sheikh Mutlaq's statement prompted various reactions on social media. 

    Boxing
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Saudi Arabian Boxing Wonder Woman Who Smashes Stereotypes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    One Saudi Twitter user said, "Chastity and morality should not be tied to a piece of cloth."

    "The abaya is a matter of tradition in one of our regions and has become applicable to all. It is not an issue of religion," Twitter user Mashari Ghamdi wrote.

    "Even if one hundred fatwas have been issued, I swear to God I will never leave my abaya. Over my dead body. Girls, do not listen to the fatwas…" wrote Twitter user @Kooshe90, referring to interpretations of Islamic law asserted by a religious specialist.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Seeks Private Bank Assistance to Refinance $10Bln Loan
    Saudi Military Intercepts Houthi Missile Fired From Yemen
    Ex Saudi Fin Min Previously Subject to Corruption Probe to Head Davos Delegation
    Saudi Arabia Screens Emoji Movie After Decades of Cinema Ban
    Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man Reportedly in Talks With Gov't on Terms of Release
    Tags:
    hijab, women, reform, ban, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok