Register
01:13 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emirates Airline's Airbus A380

    Emirates Accused of Hitting Elderly Traveler, Taping Mouth Shut on Flight

    © AFP 2018/ LEX VAN LIESHOUT / ANP
    Society
    Get short URL
    116

    A Nigerian man en route to Chicago on an Emirates plane ended up getting hit and having his mouth taped by flight attendants for mistakenly sitting in the wrong seat.

    "The man did nothing more than sit in the wrong seat," the passenger's lawyer, Howard Schaffner, told ABC News.

    David Ukesone, a 71-year-old retired police officer in Nigeria, was on the second leg of his journey to the US on January 23 when the altercation took place.

    He had recently been granted a US visa and was planning on joining his wife, who had moved to the US four months ago, and his children.

    According to Schaffner, it was the first time in 35 years that Ukesone had flown on a plane.

    His first leg of the trip — from Nigeria to Dubai — went smoothly. However, eight hours before landing in Chicago, his trip quickly went haywire.

    He reportedly got up from his assigned seat — 35D — to use the bathroom. He sat down in the wrong seat by mistake after returning from the restroom.

    Ukesone was sitting in a seat in the reserved section that was "very close" to his assigned seat, Schaffner explained.

    "He was asked to move and he wants to take his bag in the overhead compartment with him," the attorney told ABC news.

    Ukesone, who speaks English, has difficulty understanding the language when it is spoken by a non-Nigerian.

    Precise details about what followed are sparse.

    "He didn't think he was in the wrong seat and there was an argument… they laid hands on him to move him and that's when everything escalated," he explained, also adding that Ukesone suffered "significant wounds on his wrists and ankles" from the airplane staff.

    Ukesone's mouth was also taped shut for the rest of the flight and he wasn't offered any food or water. 

    Peacock
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/dpa,Jens Wolf
    Ruffled Feathers: Emotional Support Peacock Denied Seat on United Airlines (PHOTOS)

    After the plane landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, he was wheeled off the plane in a stretcher and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while his son, who was waiting at the airport, had no idea where his father was.

    "He's [Ukesone's son] is waiting for hours and he starts to check and ask people about his dad," the lawyer said.

    Ukesone spent four days in the hospital as a result of his experience.

    "There's no question we're going to file a lawsuit," Schaffner told ABC news.

    "Everybody needs to step back for a second and take a deep breath," Schaffner said. "He hasn't flown in a long time and he's clearly from another country… he just made an honest mistake of sitting in the wrong seat and people have to be trained to deal with things like that, without escalating them into something crazy."

    There were no arrests or police reports documenting the incident.

    Emirates confirmed to ABC News that a passenger was removed from a flight last week.

    "The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised," the airline said in a recent statement. 

    Related:

    Australian Police Release on Bail Man Suspected of Preparing Attack on Airplane
    US ‘Likely’ to Ban Laptops in Airplane Cabins for Flights From Even More Cities
    Norwegian Airplane Washing Method to Modernize Aerospace Industry
    Eavesdropping at 10,000 Feet: NSA Airplane Tapping Shows Need for Data Security
    Airplane Arabesques: British Airways Hosts First Ever In-Flight Bolshoi Ballet
    Tags:
    violence, lawsuit, Emirates, Chicago, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok