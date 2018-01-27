Treasure in Trash: Etching Found in Dumpster Appraised as Expensive Art Work

Who would have thought that a dumpster could contain something valuable, but one lucky man came across a piece of art worth thousands of dollars.

A woman from the US state of Connecticut owns an etching that her late father found at Yale University 17 years ago.

Cheryl Conroy Warren didn’t know the true value of the piece until recently, when she showed it on a popular show called “Antiques Roadshow”.

The etching was estimated to cost around $10,000 to $15,000, as the appraiser at the show recognized the piece to be a work of Chinese painter Zao Wou-Ki.

The piece, called "Flora and Fauna," is an early work of Zao, done in 1951. The artist , who resided in France, made 200 of them and the one Warren’s father found was number 190.

Her father was a construction worker at Yale University when he saw the artwork in a dumpster and decided to keep it.

"I think it's hysterical, I think it's very funny," Warren was reported by NDTV as saying.

She now plans to sell the artwork and give the money to her mother.