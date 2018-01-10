Register
    Snowvillage and HBO Nordic created the world's snow hotel in the middle of the game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel in Finland Welcomes Fans (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: HBO Nordic
    Society
    Winter is here and although new episodes of the blockbuster show series Game of Thrones is still a whole long year away, fans need not worry as an ice hotel in Lapland, Finland has been transformed into the fantasy show themed getaway retreat.

    The complex of the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage in Western Finland spans over 20,000 meters welcoming guests to experience the real “Game of Thrones” world.

    The hotel team together with HBO Nordic has created impressive structures out of natural ice. There are 25 hotel rooms, a restaurant, bar and wedding chapel. There are also outdoor galleries with incredible sculptures and art of the Game of Thrones characters.

    In one hotel suite there is a huge ice sculpture of a villain character called White Walker towering over the bed. The hotel team has posted a photo of it on its official Instagram page asking if fans would be brave enough to sleep under this very lifelike imposing sculpture.

    The bar of the hotel looks incredible with a perfectly sculpted dragon looking at the guests while they enjoy a drink. 

     

     

    Every detail in the hotel is made out of ice and snow transporting the fans into the fantasy world of dragons, zombies, kings and queens.

    There is of course an Iron Throne made out of ice in one of the hotel lobbies.

    The hotel doesn’t have any indoor heating so fans must be prepared to brave the chilly weather, although the hotel provides warm blankets and bedding.

    The fantasy retreat will be open until April 2018 with tickets for entry costing $18 and rooms starting at $264.

    “The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019,” HBO confirmed in a statement earlier.

