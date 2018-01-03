10 Year-Old 'Drag Kid' Establishes First Ever Drag Club for Children (PHOTOS)

The 10 year-old Desmond is Amazing is now launching “Haus of Amazing”, the “first and only drag club for kids,” where no adults are allowed.
He has become celebrated in the drag community for his avant-garde style and his determination to reach out to other kids like him.
”Ever since day one… ever since I was able to walk, I used to take my mom's towels and take her heels and clomp around the house. [I'd] put the towel on my head, wrap a towel around my body and walk the runway down my house,” Desmond told the publication Out.
Despite his parent’s concern, he continued to dress up and in June 2015, he took part in the Gay Pride Parade in NYC, wearing a rainbow tutu and gold beret, whereupon his videos went viral.
His new venture is a club for kids like himself, where he hopes kids will be free to similarly express themselves and connect with one another. His mother and her friends have set up his website where they regularly post photos of him in drag and news about the club’s launch.
— Desmond is Amazing (@desmond_amazing) January 3, 2018
Social media has been abuzz with the drag kid and his plans for the club exclusively for kids. While many of his fans have expressed support for his venture, there are those who have been vocal in their criticism of him.
— Desmond is Amazing (@desmond_amazing) January 3, 2018
— Desmond is Amazing (@desmond_amazing) January 2, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)