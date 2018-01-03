Register
04:58 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollars

    New Year, New You: Mosque Pays Off Debts of Man Who Vandalized Their Building

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 70

    An Arkansas man started the year off on the right foot after officials from a mosque he'd vandalized in October 2016 decided to pay off his fines.

    A crescent in Bohoniki, Podlaskie, Poland
    © Flickr/ PolandMFA
    Whole Hog: Florida Vandal Who Left Bacon In Mosque Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
    Abraham Davis, the culprit in the incident, spray-painted swastikas and tagged the words "go home" on the front of the Masjid Al Salam in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the New York Daily News reported.

    Officials were ultimately able to track down Davis, who was caught on camera. He would eventually be ordered to pay a hefty fine and complete out a community service sentence.

    After catching wind of his financial burdens, officials at the mosque decided to start 2018 with a dash of generosity.

    "We heard he was having financial problems," Louay Nassri, president of the Masjid Al Salam mosque, told Arkansas Matters. "Now if you don't pay your fine, that's an automatic six years in jail."

    "Well, we didn't want him to go to jail for six years," Nassri told the outlet.

    So what did Nassri do? He whipped out his checkbook and wrote out a check for $1,700 to cover the remainder of Davis' bill.

    via GIPHY

    ​"It shouldn't be hanging over him for the rest of his life," the official added. "After all that he had been through, we didn't want him sitting on the severe financial stress… we want him to have a much better future."

    Though Nassri used funds allocated for mosque renovations, he insisted that "this was the right thing to do."

    "We thought if someone does something bad and came and apologized, you just forgive them. That should be the natural thing," Nassri said.

    Davis has since stated that he regrets the entire incident.

    Related:

    Finland Shelves Giant Bahrain-Funded Mosque in Helsinki
    Despite Palestinian 'Day of Rage' Israel Leaves 'Open Door' to Jerusalem Mosque
    Florida Vandal Who Left Bacon In Mosque Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
    Egypt Mosque Attackers Carried Daesh Flag, Death Toll Reaches 305 - Prosecutor
    Egypt's Aircraft Destroy Terrorist Vehicles, Weapons Depots After Mosque Attack
    Tags:
    mosque, vandalism, Arkansas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok