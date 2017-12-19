Register
19 December 2017
    Matt Damon, producer of Manchester by the Sea, poses at the premiere of the film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Matt Damon: Don't Ignore 'S***load' of Hollywood Men Who Aren't Sexual Harassers

    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    Society
    121

    The actor recently landed in hot water over his controversial remarks, calling for differential treatment of various forms of sexual assault.

    Actor and producer Matt Damon said people should not forget about the men in Hollywood who are not involved in any kind of sexual misbehavior.

    Commenting on the sexual harassment scandal which started with allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and spread to a number of prominent names in the movie industry, entertainment and politics, Damon said that there a lot of men in Hollywood who are different.

    "We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s***load of guys – the preponderance of men I've worked with – who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," Damon said in an interview with Business Insider.

    The actor, who is currently promoting his new comedy movie, "Downsizing," said he was never involved in any form of sexual impropriety.

    "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it," he said. "I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."

    READ MORE: Matt Damon, George Clooney Shed Light on Weinstein's Harassment Scandal

    Damon was also asked whether he would still work with anyone who was known as a harasser.

    He said, "That always went into my thinking. I mean, I wouldn't want to work with somebody who – life's too short for that. But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, 'What's the story here?'"

    Not all reactions to Damon’s comments have been positive though.

    ​Damon recently came under fire after in an interview with ABC he said sexual harassment is a "continuum" and people should distinguish between different types of sexual misdemeanors. He was criticized by a number of co-stars and colleagues, with actress Minnie Driver calling him "tone deaf" and "part of the problem."

    Tags:
    sexual harassment, Hollywood, Matt Damon, United States
