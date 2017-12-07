Register
06:01 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the international arrival terminal at JFK airport in New York

    Dodging a Bullet: Two Planes Nearly Collide on Runway at JFK Airport

    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    JFK Airport was nearly the site of a cataclysmic accident on Wednesday afternoon as two planes filled with passengers mistakenly lined up on the same runway. Only the quick thinking of air traffic controllers prevented a potentially deadly collision.

    Delta Airlines Flight 4231, outbound to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, was taxiing down Runway 13 at the New York City airport. Without warning, another plane from budget airline Volaris accidentally attempted to land on the same runway instead of the adjacent one to which it was assigned.

    "Looks like there's a plane on final," the Delta pilot said.

    Delta Air Lines jets parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Hot Under the Collar: Delta Travelers Angry After Four Hour Delay

    Air traffic control acted first, cancelling the Delta flight's take-off plans and ordering Volaris Flight 880 flight to turn around.

    "You're lined up on the wrong runway," an air traffic controlled told the Volaris pilots. "Volaris 880 go around, turn left heading 100."

    The Volaris flight, incoming from Mexico, corrected the error in the air and then landed without any injuries or further incident. It has not yet been made clear how close the planes got to one another, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

    EgyptAir and Virgin Atlantic flights clip wings at JFK airport
    © Screenshot/PAPD911
    Tag, You're It: Two Planes Grounded at JFK Airport After Clipping Wings on Taxiway (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    "The crew of Delta Flight 4231, operated by Delta Connection carrier Republic Airline, safely executed a low-speed takeoff rejection from New York-JFK Tuesday afternoon at the direction of air traffic control," said Delta in a statement.

    "Following proper procedures, the aircraft exited the runway; the crew subsequently requeued for departure and completed the flight to Washington Reagan without incident."

    The Volaris was an Airbus A320, which can have as many as 195 passengers. "The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority, and in accordance with our procedures Volaris will conduct an investigation to determine the factors that led to this event," Volaris wrote in a statement.

    Related:

    Damaged Passenger Plane With 160 on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Lithuania
    Plane Wrong: Chilean Traveler Fixes Cheap Airline Window to Avoid Catastrophe
    Baby Girl Who Miraculously Survived Plane Crash in Russia in Stable Condition
    Southwest Airlines Pilot Detained in US for Taking Weapon Aboard Plane - Reports
    Chinese Man Goes Nuts in Mid-Air, Forces Plane to Land
    Tags:
    plane crash, Volaris, Delta Airlines, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), JFK Airport, Mexico, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok