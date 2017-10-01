Register
16:47 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Aliens

    'Carbon Chauvinism': How Do Scientists Really Perceive Aliens

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    116620

    Are we alone in the universe? This question has captivated Earthlings for centuries. The possibility of alien life “somewhere out there” has been the primary topic of many books, movies and documentaries. But what do scientists think? What do they imagine extraterrestrials to be like?

    We have repeatedly seen how writers, screenwriters, directors and computer graphic artists imagine aliens. The works of Edgar Rice Burroughs, George Lucas, Carl Sagan and more recently, Ridley Scott, are some examples of how artists imagine aliens.

    However, scientists around the world have also given aliens a good amount of thought. The most authentic ones, those who give lectures at leading universities and are burdened with status and titles, even those scientists have admitted to thinking about how alien life might look.

    In April 2017, Stephen Hawking drew the attention of  scientists searching for extraterrestrial life, that the long-awaited discovery could be fatal for humanity.

    “One day, we might receive a signal from a planet like this, but we should be wary of answering back,” he said in the documentary Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places.

    Earth
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Professor Stephen Hawking: Humanity Has 100 Years to Colonize Planets, or Die
    “Meeting an advanced civilization could be like Native Americans encountering Columbus. That didn’t turn out so well.”

    Conditionally, all scientists can be divided into three groups. Some believe that our water-carbon life is unique to the universe, the second say that it is not unique. The third group maintains that we are greatly mistaken, believing that living things can arise only from those compounds that make up human beings. 

    This belief has even been coined as a term in  scientific literature, “carbon chauvinism.” 

    The author of the term, the famous US astrophysicist Carl Sagan, has often said that the only reason behind the search for water-carbon extraterrestrial life is due to the circumstance that we ourselves consist of carbon and water.

    There could be plasmoids, radiobes, lavobes, vodoroby, and thermophages: basically, aliens which consist of some other chemical composition altogether.

    US astronomer Victor Stenger argued that life does not need to consist of molecules. So this has formed a conditional list of fictitious creatures that could theoretically exist in different atmospheric and atmosphere-less environments.

    Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and a member of the Scientific Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences for Astrobiology, Leonid Ksanfomaliti in earnest talks about the possibility of life on Venus.

    “It's almost impossible to imagine life in an environment that is close to the sun, but with the help of the Soviet apparatus Venera-9, Venera-10, Venera-13 and Venera-14, we were able to see both the flora and fauna of Venus. However, the pictures were very poor and to make sure of the existence of living beings, new research is needed,” Ksanfomaliti said.

    But what can replace carbon? Silicon is among the most likely candidates. Of course, silicon compounds cannot be as diverse as carbon compounds. Nevertheless, silicon life can exist on planets with a temperature much higher than that of Earth.

    It seems like the speculation and search for evidence of extra-terrestrial life will go on for decades to come. As technology and science evolves, humanity today has the capability of reaching faraway places in space which were once shrouded in mystery. It’s anyone’s guess what awaits us from deep space. 

    Related:

    Death Without Commitment: Where Are All the Aliens? Sleeping, Apparently
    Don’t Get Your Hopes Up: NASA Rep Denies Finding Aliens
    European Space Agency Given the Go-Ahead to Hunt for Aliens
    Have Faith: Scientists Reveal Likelihood of Intelligent Aliens
    Help Us Find Aliens! Crowdfunded Exoplanet Telescope Offers Fabulous Prizes
    Tags:
    humanity, technology, scientists, alien, Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok