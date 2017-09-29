Global Warming: Sexy Weather Girl Turns Up the Heat (PHOTOS)

Register
    Yanet Garcia is a sexy Mexican forecaster who has acquired a solid army of fans since she first delivered the weather forecast on Mexican television. Her photos on Instagram show that she is not afraid to show off her curvaceous figure in skimpy outfits.

    The 26 year-old model turned TV personality presents the weather on Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey.

    She found fame after men shared her images during her weather presentations, comparing her curves to the reality star Kim Kardashian.

    Today, Yanet has an Instagram following of over 5 million fans.

    ☀️☔️⚡️🇲🇽

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

    Yanet shot to wider fame after TMZ and Playboy described her as a "girl that makes you want to watch the weather forecast".

    💪🏻✅

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

    Check out the video on my YouTube channel 👉🏻 iamYanetGarcia "My First trip to the Bahamas" SUBSCRIBE iamYanetGarcia ✅

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

    Quién esta list@ para ver la película de #womderwoman??? 🙋🏻💥 Ya quiero verla 😍 #Fan #wonderwomanmovie

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on May 20, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

    Her fantastic figure is a result of eight years of hard work. She can be seen exercising in the gym in many of her Instagram photos and videos.

    She once wrote on her social media account, “Eight years ago I decided to enter a gym because I was very thin and I wanted to find the best version of myself.”

    🔥💪🏻

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

    Vive intensamente 🌴

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

    ❤️

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

    😍❤️🌴

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

    Yanet is dating professional Call of Duty player and YouTuber Doug Censor Martin, aka FaZe Censor.

    ❤️😍

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

    🍂 🍁 🍃

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

