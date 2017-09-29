Global Warming: Sexy Weather Girl Turns Up the Heat (PHOTOS)

Yanet Garcia is a sexy Mexican forecaster who has acquired a solid army of fans since she first delivered the weather forecast on Mexican television. Her photos on Instagram show that she is not afraid to show off her curvaceous figure in skimpy outfits.

The 26 year-old model turned TV personality presents the weather on Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey.

She found fame after men shared her images during her weather presentations, comparing her curves to the reality star Kim Kardashian.

Today, Yanet has an Instagram following of over 5 million fans.

Yanet shot to wider fame after TMZ and Playboy described her as a "girl that makes you want to watch the weather forecast".

Her fantastic figure is a result of eight years of hard work. She can be seen exercising in the gym in many of her Instagram photos and videos.

She once wrote on her social media account, “Eight years ago I decided to enter a gym because I was very thin and I wanted to find the best version of myself.”

Yanet is dating professional Call of Duty player and YouTuber Doug Censor Martin, aka FaZe Censor.