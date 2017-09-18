Register
14:43 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    People looking at covers of the Rolling Stone magazines at the Rolling Stone 50 Years exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland

    Up for Grabs: Rolling Stone Magazine Goes on Sale

    © AP Photo/ Tony Dejak
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    The controlling interest in the legendary Rolling Stone magazine has been put up for sale, reportedly to raise money to keep the publication afloat.

    Rolling Stone’s publisher Wenner Media made a startling announcement on Monday regarding its intention to sell the controlling interest in the magazine.

    "There's a level of ambition that we can't achieve alone… So we are being proactive and want to get ahead of the curve,” Gus Wenner, son of the Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, told the New York Times.

    In 2014 Rolling Stone became the subject of controversy after the magazine published a story called "A Rape on Campus" written by Sabrina Erdely and detailing an account of a purported group sexual assault at the University of Virginia. A subsequent investigation revealed however that the alleged rape victim interviewed by Erdely fabricated the story, forcing the magazine to eventually retract the article and issue multiple apologies for the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    'Ironic Quibble': How German Focus Magazine Justifies Insult Against Putin
    This affair dealt a serious blow to the magazine’s reputation and finances, and may have influenced the publisher’s decision to sell Rolling Stone.

    Rolling Stone magazine was founded in 1967 by Jann Wenner and Ralph Gleeson and became famous for its musical coverage and for its political reporting by gonzo journalism founder Hunter S. Thompson.

    Earlier this year the magazine’s publisher Wenner Media also sold its other titles — celebrity magazine US Weekly and lifestyle monthly Men's Journal – to American Media Inc.

    Related:

    Why Hollywood Actress Became a Victim of Australia's 'Tall Poppy Syndrome'
    'What Happened': Story Worth Reading or Hillary Clinton's 'Enemy List'?
    Tags:
    magazine, stocks, sale, Rolling Stone Magazine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok