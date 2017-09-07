Register
    Patrick Toomey

    Man Arrested for ‘Threatening’ Question at GOP Senator’s Town Hall Meeting

    A Pennsylvania man may face prison time for asking what was deemed to be a “threatening” question during Senator Patrick Toomey’s (R-PA) town hall meeting last week.

    According to law enforcement, the interaction between Toomey and the man, Simon Radecki, caused law officials to remove the man from the meeting. The outspoken man may now face charges for disorderly conduct and for disrupting a meeting, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. 

    Radecki, who is from Northampton County, asked Toomey a personal question regarding his daughter in order to discuss the issue of immigration.

    "We've been here for a while. You probably haven't seen the news. Can you confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped?" Radecki asked the senator.

    Shortly afterwards, Radecki followed up his question with, "The reason I ask is because that's the reality of families that suffer deportation."

    Tim Fallon, CEO of PBS39, the station that was covering the town hall meeting, described the exchange as "one of the scariest things that I have ever been a part of."

    The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania (ACLU) was quick to defend Radecki, saying that they would "love to talk" to him if he needs legal help.

    ACLU Legal Director Vic Walczak also said, "You aren't going to show that intent, and the disruption stemmed not from his question but the response to it."

    However, a spokesperson for Toomey said the question is "reprehensible."

    "Asking questions that are based upon kidnapping a child is not only reprehensible, but it is inherently threatening," spokesman Steve Kelly said.

