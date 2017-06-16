RT’s Series of Reports From Libya Wins Gold at International Film Festival

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov RT America Host Finds 15 Fakes in The New York Times' Article Dedicated to Him

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US International Film & Video Festival was first held in Los Angeles in 1967. The jury, made up of the members of the International Quorum of Motion Picture Producers, awards prizes in five categories – Corporate, Educational, Entertainment, Documentary and Student.

"RT’s series of war reports titled Libya Heat was awarded gold in the category ‘Documentary: News Programming: Investigative/Special Reports’. RT correspondent William Whiteman reported from the frontlines as the Libyan Army worked to liberate the city Sirte from Islamic State terrorists, coming under fire several times," the press release of the RT said, adding that the report filmed in the panoramic video format on the International Space Station as part of RT’s "Space 360" special project received gold award for "Documentary: 360 Video."

The project, filmed in partnership with Russia's Roscosmos State Corporation and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, "takes viewers on a 360 tour aboard the ISS with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko as host and tour guide," the statement said.

The "H2wOe" documentary addressing the water crisis in India, and the RT Spanish’s film "Espana: la memoria enterrada" (Spain: Buried Memory) earned the top prize among ‘Documentary Films: Environment, Ecology’ and the silver in the ‘Documentary: History’ category, respectively.

In 2016, RT also became the winner at the US International Film & Video Festival, taking home two top awards.