22:13 GMT +316 June 2017
    Russia Today

    RT's Series of Reports From Libya Wins Gold at International Film Festival

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Society
    The RT broadcaster received three awards at the US International Film & Video Festival, including for a series of reports from Libya, a panoramic video of the International Space Station and two documentary films, the channel’s press service said on Friday.

    Russia Today logo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    RT America Host Finds 15 Fakes in The New York Times' Article Dedicated to Him
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US International Film & Video Festival was first held in Los Angeles in 1967. The jury, made up of the members of the International Quorum of Motion Picture Producers, awards prizes in five categories – Corporate, Educational, Entertainment, Documentary and Student.

    "RT’s series of war reports titled Libya Heat was awarded gold in the category ‘Documentary: News Programming: Investigative/Special Reports’. RT correspondent William Whiteman reported from the frontlines as the Libyan Army worked to liberate the city Sirte from Islamic State terrorists, coming under fire several times," the press release of the RT said, adding that the report filmed in the panoramic video format on the International Space Station as part of RT’s "Space 360" special project received gold award for "Documentary: 360 Video."

    Russia Today
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    RT Ruptly Reporter Says Banned From Macron-May Meeting Without Checking Name
    The project, filmed in partnership with Russia's Roscosmos State Corporation and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, "takes viewers on a 360 tour aboard the ISS with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko as host and tour guide," the statement said.

    The "H2wOe" documentary addressing the water crisis in India, and the RT Spanish’s film "Espana: la memoria enterrada" (Spain: Buried Memory) earned the top prize among ‘Documentary Films: Environment, Ecology’ and the silver in the ‘Documentary: History’ category, respectively.

    In 2016, RT also became the winner at the US International Film & Video Festival, taking home two top awards.

    Russia Today
