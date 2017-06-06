Register
04:32 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    School Children

    Failing: 75% of Black Boys Don't Meet California’s State Reading Standards

    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Analysis of California Department of Education 2016 test scores revealed striking results: a majority of black boys in the state failed to meet reading and writing standards, severely lagging behind their female peers.

    Dominique Moreau, the president of Hommes en Jupe (Men in Skirts), a group of 30 men from western France who wear skirts in their everyday lives, is walking along a street in the city of Poitiers in western France.
    © AFP 2017/ ALAIN JOCARD
    UK Private Highgate School Plans to Allow Boys Wear Skirts - Reports
    It's official: schoolgirls are better at reading and writing than their male counterparts. This is the story that emerged after the California Department of Education released raw data on testing conducted back in 2016. Before that, testing statistics provided insight on ethnic and economic disparities, but failed to distinguish genders, as officials had claimed this kind of data sorting is costly and time-demanding, according to the Daily Caller.

    CALmatters, a non-profit journalist venture, did that sorting themselves, and it brought them to a disturbing realization. It turns out girls of all ages and ethnicities outperform boys in basic reading and writing skills; even higher economic status doesn't help, according to media reports.

    But it is among black school children in which the gender disparity is at its extreme, the journalists found.

    "As early as fourth grade, for example, nearly 80 percent of black boys failed to meet state reading standards. Of all ethnic groups for which the state collects data, black boys trailed black girls by the widest margin," the Daily News reported.

    In fact, black boys demonstrated worrisome statistics in several other educational areas. The study team noted that they are also much more likely to be suspended or to drop out of school than other demographic groups.

    Unfortunately, raw data is still limited in other states. And, as in California, other states do not break the statistics down by gender.

    "The state should report this data," said Ryan Smith, executive director of the education reform advocacy group Ed Trust-West. "One of the consistent things we find in our research is that schools and districts closing gaps for students of color tend to do more with data, not less."

    Outgoing US first lady Michelle Obama looking disinterested during the 2017 inauguration ceremonies.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Guts Michelle Obama’s Education Program for Girls
    The gender gap is universal, as similar disparities have been discovered in disparate cultures, such as Finland and Japan, the journalists noted. It was once a common conception that boys outperform girls in math and science, though, but it fades away as girls seemingly catch up in these fields, too.

    Understanding the nature of the gender gap might allow the Department of Education to close the gaps it has been fighting with for decades. For example, the reading and writing disparity puts boys and girls on different ground when entering college.

    "The ability to read well has a lot to do with the ability to get into college and the ability to do well while you're in college," says Tom Loveless, an education researcher at the Brookings Institution, a public policy think tank in Washington, DC.

    Apart from the idea that boys and girls are simply "hardwired" differently, one possible explanation of the disparity may have to do with cultural norms and standards of masculinity.

    "It is not considered manly to read and write or even excel academically. Several studies have shown that boys increasingly see school as a female pursuit and that various cultural cues depict reading and writing as feminine activity," the Daily News reported, but adds notes that the gap persists in every culture, so this explanation is also doubtful.

    "Part of this may be structural, in having texts that aren't relevant to the experiences and legacy of African-American boys," pointed out Chris Chatmon, founding executive director of the African-American Male Achievement program at the Oakland Unified School District. "When a lot of the curriculum you have access to isn't familiar, or doesn't acknowledge your past or your present, you have a tendency not to be engaged with it or want to read it."

    Other possibilities include insufficient recess time to allow boys to blow off steam and a largely female teaching workforce.

    There is no definitive explanation for the problem, the authors acknowledged, and the Department of Education doesn't seem to paying much attention, having its hands full with other problems.

    "Differences between boys and girls still pale in comparison to differences found by race, ethnicity and class," the Daily News noted.

    Related:

    Moscow Welcomes Development of Education Exchanges With US Universities
    Russian Delegation to Attend International Education Conference in US
    RT Editor-in-Chief Offers Education Ministry to Make Social Media Project on WW2
    Tags:
    Race, education, gender gap, disparity, testing, writing, Reading, Department of Education, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok