Russian Lawmaker Proposes Ban on 'Illegal Use of Magic'

Milonov, known in Russia for his eccentric and even controversial antics, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that his bill proposes changes to Article 235 of the Criminal Code on 'Illegal Private Medical Practice or Private Pharmaceutical Activity'.
Milonov said that the term 'occult magical activity' refers to the activities and services of individuals (astrologers, fortunetellers, magicians, spiritualists, psychics, clairvoyants, medicine men, sorcerers and others), including for the purposes of diagnosing a person or influencing his or her behavior, health, perception of the spiritual realm, or affects their property.
The lawmaker explained that many fraudulent schemes are associated with occult magical activity, and that people who use the services of occultists often lose property, valuables, and money, or face harm to their health. Milonov added that often, narcotic agents are used to manipulate a person's consciousness and put pressure on him or her to give in to these criminal schemes.
The MP told RIA Novosti that "according to the statistics of a study by the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, 95% of practitioners of folk medicine do not have a medical education, and over 40% of them require treatment for mental disorders. At the same time, many such activities are carried out without obtaining a special permit."
Still, Russian social media users, recalling Milonov's tendency to make absurd proposals in the past (like asking Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev to use the historic name 'Constantinople' to refer to Istanbul on Russian maps, or his suggestion that bicycle riders should have compulsory driving licenses) aren't so sure whether or not to take his proposal seriously.
All comments
Show new comments (0)