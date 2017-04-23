Register
20:45 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Simpsons family

    Fortunetellers, Heroes: Five Incredible Facts About Legendary 'The Simpsons'

    © Photo: Youtube/Abstract Six
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 26810

    One of the most popular American animated series “The Simpsons” celebrated its 30th anniversary this week. On April 19, 1987, the charismatic Simpsons family first appeared on Fox channel during the evening show. Sputnik presents some of the most fascinating facts about the show.

    Over the years, “The Simpsons” took over global mass media and is now one of the most popular shows in the world. It is also the oldest American TV series and its popularity hasn’t run out in all these years.

    “The Simpsons” characters are some of the most recognizable fictional characters on Earth.

    Prophecies

    It is believed that the scriptwriters of “The Simpsons” have a gift for making predictions. The most recent proof is the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, which “The Simpsons”  predicted 16 years ago.

    Creator of ‘The Simpsons’

    “The Simpsons” is the life work of American animator Matt Groening, who filled the universe of the series with a lot of his personal life details.

    Creator and Executive producer Matt Groening and Executive Producer James L. Brooks at a ceremony in honor of the bronze bust of Homer Simpson, along with his signature donut, to celebrate the 500th episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, February 19th on the FOX Pico Lot on February 16, 2012 in Los Angeles CA. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Frank Micelotta/Invsion
    Creator and Executive producer Matt Groening and Executive Producer James L. Brooks at a ceremony in honor of the bronze bust of Homer Simpson, along with his signature donut, to celebrate the 500th episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, February 19th on the FOX Pico Lot on February 16, 2012 in Los Angeles CA. (File)

    The characters of Homer and Marge bear their names in honor of Matt's parents. The younger characters of Lisa and Maggie in honor of Groening’s sisters and they all live on the street of his childhood.

    The animated character of Groening has repeatedly appeared in the series as he speaks in the voice of Maggie Simpson.

    However, when Maggie uttered her first word “dad,” it was voiced by Elizabeth Taylor.

    At the end of last century, the main voice actors received about $30,000 per episode; today they earn an average of $400,000 per episode.

    Influential Characters

    “The Simpsons” characters may seem mediocre and a bit like losers. But in fact, each one of them is a legend.

    Marge Simpson has been on the cover of Playboy and Maxim as the face of the world’s sexiest housewife.

    Homer Simpson has graced the cover of Men's Health. In 2005, the magazine chose the father of the “yellow family” as the philosopher of the decade.

    LEGO SIMPSONS
    © Photo: Youtube/LEGO BUILDZ (jb00784)
    LEGO SIMPSONS

    Bart Simpson has been recognized by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

    The show itself has been called the best show of the century.

    Simpsons and football

    In 2013, football club Zenit announced the purchase of a new player, Bart Simpson, who was awarded a shirt with No. 87, in honor of the birth year of the series.

    Cartoon character Bart Simpson
    © Photo: Youtube/Football
    Cartoon character Bart Simpson

    The football club signed a contract with the company 20th Century Fox, according to which the characters of the series can be used as souvenirs. Similar agreements with

    “The Simpsons” were signed by Barcelona, Chelsea and Boca Juniors.

    Heroes of the barricade

    “The Simpsons” are often criticized around the world, mainly by conservatives and religious structures. In 2008, after an appeal by representatives of Protestant churches, “The Simpsons” together with some other shows were no longer aired on the Russian TV channel "2x2."

    People in Moscow and St. Petersburg took to the streets with placards, demanding the return of the show.

    A demonstration in support of TV channel 2x2 took place on Slavyanskaya Square in Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    A demonstration in support of TV channel 2x2 took place on Slavyanskaya Square in Moscow. (File)

    In the US, “The Simpsons” made headlines when the wife of then President George Bush, Barbara Bush, received a letter from “The Simpsons” in 1990, after an article in People magazine quoted the first lady as saying “The Simpsons” “was the dumbest thing [she] had ever seen.”

    Here is the snippet from the letter written by Marge Simpson to Barbara Bush.

    “I try to teach my children Bart, Lisa, and even little Maggie, always to give somebody the benefit of the doubt and not talk badly about them, even if they’re rich. It’s hard to get them to understand this advice when the very First Lady in the country calls us not only dumb, but “the dumbest thing” she ever saw. Ma’am, if we’re the dumbest thing you ever saw, Washington must be a good deal different than what they teach me at the current events group at the church.”

    The letter, signed “With Great Respect, Marge Simpsons,” ends with a request for the first lady to end the controversy.

    Remarkably, Barbara Bush responded to the letter asking Marge to “Please forgive a loose tongue.”

    Related:

    Light It Up! TV Show Guest is Set on Fire by Presenter Live on Air
    5-Year-Old Boy Walks Tightrope 30 Feet Up in the Air Blindfolded on TV Show
    New Reality TV Show to Pit Man Against Harshest Siberian Wilds
    Trump Denies Executive Role in Apprentice TV Show Relaunch
    A Surprise Guest: Adorable Stray Cat Invades Live TV Show in Turkey
    Tags:
    The Simpsons, TV series, predictions, television, popularity, anniversary, culture, Matt Groening, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok