02:20 GMT +316 April 2017
    Woman Who Terrorized Granddaughter Dressed as Witch Gets Life in Prison

    © Photo: Pixabay
    An Oklahoma woman who created a "house of horrors" and tortured her children and grandchildren while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to three life sentences.

    Geneva S. Robinson, 51, pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse of her seven-year-old granddaughter and was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life prison terms. But Robinson's habit of dressing as a witch called "Nelda" spanned generations. Court documents show that her adult children were also subjected to terrible physical abuse, the Oklahoman reported.

    The seven-year-old's father told prosecutors the child went to live with Robinson after his relationship split up, and that he believed Robinson was receiving medical are and had stopped doing the "Nelda thing." The child was left in Robinson's care for several months in the summer of 2014, along with her three siblings.

    "Nelda," according to prosecutors, wore a mask, dressed in a long black cloak and had green painted hands. A video the prosecution shared showed "Nelda" accusing the seven-year-old of making her grandmother sick and telling the little girl she was going to be eaten, as the girl pleads and tries to run away.

    Robinson was apparently helped by her boyfriend, Joshua Granger, 33, who dressed up as a demon called "Coogro." Granger pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse, admitting he helped Robinson terrorize the victim. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.​

    The abuse inflicted on the child included being burned, hanged by her arms with a dog leash and whipped, being made to sleep outside with dogs, being prevented from attending school, being starved and being denied medical attention, Newser reports. Robinson also admitted to hitting the child with kitchen utensils and close cropping the girl's hair while she slept.

    Robinson was arrested after she took the child, by then malnourished, to a hospital in September 2014 and told authorities she "could not control" the girl.

    Assistant District Attorney Merydith Easter called Robinson's home a "house of horrors."

    "What she did was horrific and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings," Easter said, the Oklahoman reported. "She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that's none."

    Robinson's defense team said she grew up in an era where physical punishment was widespread and unremarkable.

    Robinson told the judge she being treated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

    Tags:
    life sentence, witch, child abuse, Geneva Robinson, Oklahoma, United States
