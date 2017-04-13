Register
13 April 2017
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    'Who Raised You?' Five Times Russian FM Showed Who’s The Boss

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Society
    4912200

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday stopped an NBC journalist from interrupting with questions. It is not the first time that the Russian FM has been upfront with his witty remarks. Sputnik presents you with some of the most memorable recent ones.

    Manners, please

    Before a ceremony of protocol with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov reproached American journalists who shouted out questions and kept interrupting the talks.

    “Who raised you? Who gave you your manners?” Lavrov said.

    After that the hall fell silent.


    Dance, Dance

    During a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries, Rex Tillerson, said that it is possible to do the tango with Russia but not with Lavrov.

    "You can dance with Russia and you might also gain something out of it. But for sure you cannot tango with Lavrov because he is not allowed to dance that one."

    In response to that Lavrov said, “My mother also forbade me to dance with boys.”


    Pussy riot

    During an interview with CNN, Amanpour asked Russia’s top diplomat about Trump’s “Pussy Riot moment.”

    Lavrov replied saying, “English is not my mother tongue, I don’t know [if I would] sound decent: There are so many pussies in your presidential campaign on both sides that I prefer not to comment about this.”

    Amanpour couldn’t hold back her laugh.

    Response to Ukrainian foreign minister

    In 2014, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrei Deshchitsa made some rude remarks about Russia. In response to his comments, Lavrov said, “Looking at him, a good saying comes to mind, ‘If you cannot sing, don’t drink.’”

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during press conference on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during press conference on December 13, 2016


    Belated Happy Birthday

    At a meeting in 2016, US Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated Lavrov with a belated birthday wishing him wisdom in holding the then upcoming talks.

    The Russian Foreign Minister replied saying, “If wisdom is measured by the number of birthdays than I am still lagging behind you.”

    Colorful lists

    After the meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Karl Eryavets, Lavrov said that he was “tired” of watching how Europe, instead of setting a priority of stopping bloodshed in Ukraine, keeps debating over the issue of sanctions against Moscow.

    “As for Ukraine, I am, frankly speaking, tired of monitoring what agreements are being adopted in the European Union, what terms are being set for the inspection of the next black, gray or other colored lists.”

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

