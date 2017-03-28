Two Russian Photographers Win Open Competition of Sony World Photography Awards

© Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov Sputnik Photo Correspondent Wins Istanbul Photo Awards

LONDON (Sputnik) — According to the spokeswoman, Alexander Vinogradov's photograph, "Mathilda," won in the Portraits category, while Sergey Dibtsev won in the Still Life category, presenting his "Sunrise at Sea." "Mathilda" was also selected as the best photograph from Russia.

The Open competition consists of ten categories: Architecture, Culture, Enhanced, Motion, Nature, Portraits, Still Life, Street Photography, Travel and Wildlife, with judges deciding on the best single photograph for each category. The winners received Sony cameras with lens kits and will compete for the Sony World Photography Awards' Open Photographer of the Year title, a trip to the awards ceremony in London, and a $5,000 cash prize.

Apart from the Open section, Russian photographers are competing in the section for professionals and youth. The overall winner, as well as the winners in the professional section, will be announced on April 20.

The works of the winners will be exhibited at Somerset House in London from April 21 until May 7.