Register
09:03 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's representative at Eurovision 2017, at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

    European Broadcasting Union Stands Up for Russia's Participation in Eurovision

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12730

    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will exert necessary efforts to guarantee the participation of Russia's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 hosted by Ukraine, the chairman of the Reference Group of the Eurovision said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to the country for three years for Russian 2017 Eurovision participant Yulia  Samoilova, citing the alleged "violation of the Ukrainian legislation." The singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from Ukraine. In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

    "From the very beginning we have made it clear that we expect that all the participants qualified for the contest could take part [in the Eurovision]. If the decision to ban entry to the Russian candidate remains in force, the EBU will try to ensure that Russia could participate," Frank-Dieter Freiling told the German Tagesspiegel newspaper on Sunday.

    The chairman of the group established by EBU to oversee the yearly preparation of the contest added that the Ukrainian authorities had not informed the organizers about their decision on the issue.

    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's Eurovision 2017 contestant, and her husband, Alexei Taran, at Sheremetyevo Airport
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russian Wheelchairs, the New 'Invasion Threat'
    According to the official, there is no need to speak about any other Russia's participant before the final decision of the Ukrainian side on Samoilova's participation.

    On Thursday, EBU suggested Russian Channel One to arrange a satellite broadcast of Samoilova's performance so that she could still take part in Eurovision despite the entry ban to Ukraine. However, the broadcaster rejected the proposal as contradicting "the very idea of the event, whose strict rule is live performance on the stage of Eurovision."

    Related:

    European Broadcasting Union Strives to Ensure All Artists Perform at Eurovision
    Ukraine's Entry Ban to Russian Contestant 'Blow' to Eurovision - Kremlin
    Russian Eurovision Participant's Performance Broadcast Violates Ukraine's Laws
    Russia to Boycott Eurovision if Contest Leadership Does Not Defend Samoilova
    Tags:
    Eurovision, European Broadcasting Union, Frank-Dieter Freiling, Yulia Samoilova, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok