Broadcasting Union Suggests Russian Eurovision Participant Perform by Satellite

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned Samoilova from visiting Ukraine for three years.
"The EBU has been working hard to find a solution to this situation and has taken the unprecedented move to offer Channel One Russia the opportunity for Julia to still participate in this year’s Contest by performing live in the 2nd Semi Final via satellite," the statement said.
On March 12, Russia announced that Samoilova, the winner of the internal competition, will represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kiev. Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame Is Burning."
The 2017 Eurovision contest will be held in Kiev from May 9 until May 13.
Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014 following the national referendum, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea as an occupied territory.
